|
|
Donna LaRue Lyman Nielson
Sept 2, 1932 ~ Oct 28.2019
Donna LaRue Lyman Nielson, 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters on October 28, 2019 in Bountiful, Utah. She was born September 2, 1932 in Centerfield, Utah to Don and Naomi Lyman. Donna married Dee Kent Nielson on July 20, 1951 in Salina, Utah. Together, they raised four beautiful daughters. They were later sealed, along with their children, in the Salt Lake Temple on December 6, 1963.
Donna spent her early years in Sanpete County. She was fun loving and enjoyed participating in school activities including drama, playing the trumpet, and had a lifelong love of singing. Donna was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary where she developed many enduring friendships. She spent over 30 years as a volunteer at the VA Hospital in Salt Lake City. She passed on many of her homemaking skills to her daughters, including gardening, canning, sewing, and handicrafts.
Donna is survived by her sister, Coralee Robinson, West Jordan, Utah; daughters, Diana (David) Hall, Kaysville, Utah; Elaine (Alan) Hardy, Boulder City, Nevada; Karen (Robert) McConnell, Mission Viejo, California; Mary (Scott) Page, Vacaville, California; 17 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dee Kent Nielson, granddaughter Jennifer Hall and great-granddaughter Chloe Hardy.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Barton Creek Assisted Living for their friendship and compassionate care of our mother for many years.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 2 at 11:00 am in the Bountiful 31st Ward Chapel, 585 East Center Street. Friends and family may gather prior to the service from 9:30 - 10:30. Burial will be in the Bountiful City Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 31, 2019