Donna Louise Brewerton Sparr, wife, mom, and grandma extraordinaire, passed away August 13, 2019 at the age of 93. She was a self-identified "Montana girl." She loved spending time creating beautiful needlepoint and cross-stitch works of art, reading books, completing jigsaw puzzles, working in her garden, and visiting with family and friends. She had the unique ability to genuinely listen with interest and caring to all who bent her ear. Her huge heart was contained in a very small package. She will be dearly missed by all those lucky enough to have known her.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019