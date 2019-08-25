Home

Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
Donna Louise Brewerton Sparr

Donna Louise Brewerton Sparr, wife, mom, and grandma extraordinaire, passed away August 13, 2019 at the age of 93. She was a self-identified "Montana girl." She loved spending time creating beautiful needlepoint and cross-stitch works of art, reading books, completing jigsaw puzzles, working in her garden, and visiting with family and friends. She had the unique ability to genuinely listen with interest and caring to all who bent her ear. Her huge heart was contained in a very small package. She will be dearly missed by all those lucky enough to have known her.
Guestbook to post messages and tributes for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019
