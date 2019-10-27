Home

Donna Mae Sorensen

July 16, 1929 ~
October 20, 2019
On Sunday, October 20, 2019, Donna M. Sorensen, loving wife, mother, sister, and Nana passed away at the age of 90.
Donna was born July 16, 1929 in Park City, UT to Janett (McMillan) Jensen. She graduated from Gunnison High as the valedictorian of her class and went on to be the first woman design engineer for Mountain Bell. Donna has been the president of the Altrusa Club, Red Hats Society, and was involved with many other charities and organizations.
Donna had a passion for her family and she was a blessing to all who knew her. She raised three daughters, Janet, Jennifer and Jody and had five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren whom she adored and who adored her. We are so thankful for the love she gave us and the amazing memories we hold in our hearts.
Thank you to the staff at Highland Cove for taking care of her and a special thank you to her friend Keith who made her last year so happy.
Donna was preceded in death by her mother, Janett, husband Leonard, and sisters Jean and Kay. She is survived by Brothers, Larry, Bill, Bruce, and sister Connie, as well as her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Donna has donated her body to the University of Utah for medical research.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019
