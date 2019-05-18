Home

Memorial Murray Mortuary
5850 South 900 East
Murray, UT 84121
(801) 262-4631
Viewing
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Memorial Murray Mortuary
5850 South 900 East
Murray, UT 84121
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Murray Mortuary
5850 South 900 East
Murray, UT 84121
Donna Marie Adams


Donna Marie Adams
1929 ~ 2019
Donna M. Adams, age 89, passed away on May 14, 2019. She was born December 21, 1929 to Wilford Woodruff Welling and Alice Lyman in Cowley, Wyoming. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert W. Adams in 1961. She is survived by her sister Renee, and four sons, Phillip, Bob, Tim and Dave as well as 19 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Memorial Murray Mortuary, 5850 South 900 East, Murray, Utah. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to The Primary Children's Hospital in Donna's name. For complete obituary or to leave condolences, visit www.MemorialUtah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 18, 2019
