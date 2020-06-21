Donna Rindfleisch Olsen
1928-2020
Kaysville-Sweetheart, Wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, Surrounded by her loving family, DONNA R. OLSEN passed through the vail June 14, 2020 At age 92 in her own home in Kaysville, Utah. She was Born March 15, 1928 to parents Carl Immanuel and Alice Victoria Larsen Rindfleisch Salt Lake City, Utah. Passed after a valiant battle of long cruel years of dementia, Alzheimer's and aggressive plasma blastic lymphoma B cell cancer and lymphedema. She was the 4th and last child in the family. Born into a proud and humble depression affected LDS family where love was more important than money and where at times they could not even afford a car, depending on the street cars. She was guided by loving parents and grandparents becoming an exceptionally personalized human being. Straight A student in her school years. Graduated from East high school. Married for 73 years to Clair D Olsen, September 7, 1946. Eloped to Ely Nevada, later sealed and solomized in the Salt Lake City Temple. 2 Children, Ronny D. Olsen, Carl Kipp Olsen who were her most precious possessions. Worked local department stores, telephone company and data automation HAFB high security ammunition computer runs of location and distribution of all Airforce explosive assets. Helped build her first home in east Layton, getting the bricks laid and framing on a half finished house while her husband was over seas on active duty with the Airforce during the Korean war. When her husband returned, moved on to assist building a 2nd 3rd and 4th homes in Kaysville, Utah. She was her own interior decorator she was very talented doing her own remarkable interiors and exteriors. She remained in her own home in Kaysville, Utah until her death. She also had a home in Mesquite Nevada, they were snow birds for 22 years, Winters In Mesquite and summers in Kaysville. In 1980 she medically retired from Hill AFB and with her son Kipp took over the family business, Guitar City Studios Inc, in Centerville Utah, later to be Guitar City Keyboards. Donna was a remarkable person, raised two loveable sons who became outstanding citizens, worked outside the home and still maintained an impeccable home while managing the family business. Loving and playing with her grand children and great grandchildren which were some of the most important times in her life. Her son Kipp Olsen had a dance band they won top battle of the bands, they were called (THE JOURNEY MEN), they played all over the state. She acted as manager of the band getting them jobs. Driving them to their jobs, until they were old enough to drive, one regular job was the officers club at Hill AFB. This lasted for several years. The family store Guitar City, became profitable and the top leading musical instrument dealer in Utah, one of the top 200 MI stores in the USA. With Donnas personality, pleasant and fun loving, this attracted people to her, She was an inspiration to people helping them, extending credit, making it possible for some to play their music, yet always the smart clever business person knowing how much profit would be made on each sale. With Kipps technical musical skills they made an unbeatable team. She was involved in the technical musical computer contracting with the LDS church for small piano keyboards, shipped all over the world. Guitar city programed them so anyone could play any LDS hymn with one finger. Donna and her husband retired from their stores and businesses in 2002. This made it possible to have boats and Rvs by opening ROGERS MARINE AND RV in Centerville, Utah. Donna loved to golf, fish and travel. In Bull Head city Arizona they had many good friends from all over the USA, catching and having fish fry's, golfing and vacations, This time was far too short. Donna loved to golf, winning a champion ship trophy at Hill AFB. She is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She held many positions in the LDS church, primary children teacher, and home teacher in several locations. Even when the Alzheimer's disease robbed her body of its basic memory She would talk with her son saying. "Kipp tell me what to do, show me how and I will do the work." Always willing to do her part. It was the same if she was having food or drink in the house, she would not eat until company was offered something." She was always asking to go back to school hoping to relearn some of the things she thought she was losing. She was not a servant but a hostess with impeccable manners. No greater companion ever lived. Where ever her family lived Donna always made that place into a loving HOME. Preceded in death by her parents, one sister Helen Rindfleisch Cromar and two brothers Roy Immanuel Rindfleisch and Clarence Herman Rindfleisch and one son Ronny Duane Olsen. Survived by her husband Clair D. Olsen and son Carl Kipp Olsen. Nine grand children and numerous Great grand children Many thanks to all family and friends for their love and support at this difficult time. Funeral Services Saturday June 27, 2020 at the Crestwood Ward Chapel, Address 1309 Crestwood Road Kaysville, Utah 84037. Viewing 10:30am to 11:30am, funeral at noon. Flowers to be sent to the Crestwood Ward Chapel 1039 Crestwood Road Kaysville, Utah 84037. For full obituary visit wasatchlawn.com
1928-2020
Kaysville-Sweetheart, Wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, Surrounded by her loving family, DONNA R. OLSEN passed through the vail June 14, 2020 At age 92 in her own home in Kaysville, Utah. She was Born March 15, 1928 to parents Carl Immanuel and Alice Victoria Larsen Rindfleisch Salt Lake City, Utah. Passed after a valiant battle of long cruel years of dementia, Alzheimer's and aggressive plasma blastic lymphoma B cell cancer and lymphedema. She was the 4th and last child in the family. Born into a proud and humble depression affected LDS family where love was more important than money and where at times they could not even afford a car, depending on the street cars. She was guided by loving parents and grandparents becoming an exceptionally personalized human being. Straight A student in her school years. Graduated from East high school. Married for 73 years to Clair D Olsen, September 7, 1946. Eloped to Ely Nevada, later sealed and solomized in the Salt Lake City Temple. 2 Children, Ronny D. Olsen, Carl Kipp Olsen who were her most precious possessions. Worked local department stores, telephone company and data automation HAFB high security ammunition computer runs of location and distribution of all Airforce explosive assets. Helped build her first home in east Layton, getting the bricks laid and framing on a half finished house while her husband was over seas on active duty with the Airforce during the Korean war. When her husband returned, moved on to assist building a 2nd 3rd and 4th homes in Kaysville, Utah. She was her own interior decorator she was very talented doing her own remarkable interiors and exteriors. She remained in her own home in Kaysville, Utah until her death. She also had a home in Mesquite Nevada, they were snow birds for 22 years, Winters In Mesquite and summers in Kaysville. In 1980 she medically retired from Hill AFB and with her son Kipp took over the family business, Guitar City Studios Inc, in Centerville Utah, later to be Guitar City Keyboards. Donna was a remarkable person, raised two loveable sons who became outstanding citizens, worked outside the home and still maintained an impeccable home while managing the family business. Loving and playing with her grand children and great grandchildren which were some of the most important times in her life. Her son Kipp Olsen had a dance band they won top battle of the bands, they were called (THE JOURNEY MEN), they played all over the state. She acted as manager of the band getting them jobs. Driving them to their jobs, until they were old enough to drive, one regular job was the officers club at Hill AFB. This lasted for several years. The family store Guitar City, became profitable and the top leading musical instrument dealer in Utah, one of the top 200 MI stores in the USA. With Donnas personality, pleasant and fun loving, this attracted people to her, She was an inspiration to people helping them, extending credit, making it possible for some to play their music, yet always the smart clever business person knowing how much profit would be made on each sale. With Kipps technical musical skills they made an unbeatable team. She was involved in the technical musical computer contracting with the LDS church for small piano keyboards, shipped all over the world. Guitar city programed them so anyone could play any LDS hymn with one finger. Donna and her husband retired from their stores and businesses in 2002. This made it possible to have boats and Rvs by opening ROGERS MARINE AND RV in Centerville, Utah. Donna loved to golf, fish and travel. In Bull Head city Arizona they had many good friends from all over the USA, catching and having fish fry's, golfing and vacations, This time was far too short. Donna loved to golf, winning a champion ship trophy at Hill AFB. She is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She held many positions in the LDS church, primary children teacher, and home teacher in several locations. Even when the Alzheimer's disease robbed her body of its basic memory She would talk with her son saying. "Kipp tell me what to do, show me how and I will do the work." Always willing to do her part. It was the same if she was having food or drink in the house, she would not eat until company was offered something." She was always asking to go back to school hoping to relearn some of the things she thought she was losing. She was not a servant but a hostess with impeccable manners. No greater companion ever lived. Where ever her family lived Donna always made that place into a loving HOME. Preceded in death by her parents, one sister Helen Rindfleisch Cromar and two brothers Roy Immanuel Rindfleisch and Clarence Herman Rindfleisch and one son Ronny Duane Olsen. Survived by her husband Clair D. Olsen and son Carl Kipp Olsen. Nine grand children and numerous Great grand children Many thanks to all family and friends for their love and support at this difficult time. Funeral Services Saturday June 27, 2020 at the Crestwood Ward Chapel, Address 1309 Crestwood Road Kaysville, Utah 84037. Viewing 10:30am to 11:30am, funeral at noon. Flowers to be sent to the Crestwood Ward Chapel 1039 Crestwood Road Kaysville, Utah 84037. For full obituary visit wasatchlawn.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jun. 21 to Jun. 24, 2020.