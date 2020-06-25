Donna Rae Pola
1937 - 2020
Donna Rae Pola passed away June 21, 2020 surrounded by her family. Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt has finished her struggle and returned from this existence to a more peaceful place to be with her father and mother, Kenneth and Edna Price and all those who passed before. She was born October 7, 1937 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She graduated from West High School and married her sweetheart of 65 years. She was, a baseball booster, helping her father, who she loved and admired, at the Ken Price Ballpark in Murray, Utah. She is missed by her husband Robert, son Kenny (clarice), daughter Penney Chipp (Ken) and her 27 grandchildren and great grandchildren. We would like to thank Encompass Health and Hospice for their compassion and extraordinary help. Graveside services will be held Saturday June 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Laketown Cementary. In lieu of flowers donations to Huntsman Cancer Institute would be appreciated.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Laketown Cementary
