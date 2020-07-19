Donna Stuart Hembury Evans
1924 ~ 2020
If you are reading this, then I have passed onto a better place on July 12, 2020. I was born on December 9, 1924 to Jackson F. and Pearl Morris Stuart in Midvale, Utah. I was the last of six children and the only girl. I was always well taken care of by all my brothers.
I graduated from Jordan High in 1943. I worked at Kearns Army Depot where I met George Hembury. We were married on January 4, 1944. Together we raised three sons, Stuart, Stephen and Scott. God was always a guiding force in my life with growing up LDS and later converting to Catholicism.
I enjoyed my career working at Auerbach's and Continental Bank for close to 15 years combined. George passed away in 1976 and I married Owen Evans on December 15, 1984. Our families came together, giving me three more sons and a wonderful extended family.
I enjoyed traveling, dancing, and parties with my friends, but my favorite times were those spent with my family as they were the pride and joy of my life.
Preceded in death by my two husbands, George (1976) and Owen (2020). My brothers and their spouses; Bill (Wanda), Al (Patty), Dale (Barbara), Ray (Pat), and Jack (infant). My children; Stuart, Stephen, Scott. Survived by daughters in law; LaVern Hembury (Stuart), Jan Hembury (Scott). My stepsons; Mike (Cherrie) Evans, Dave (Donna) Evans, John (Nannette) Evans. Eleven Grandchildren, 16 Great Grandchildren, 6 Great-great Grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
I would like to give a special thank you to Cedarwood at Sandy care center, Encompass Hospice service, and Dr. Brett Porter for giving me such wonderful care for the last year.
A private Rosary reading, and Mass will be held for my immediate family. A graveside service will be held following Mass on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at approx. 12:00 pm at Midvale Cemetery for extended family and friends. Please practice social distancing to keep everyone safe during this time. You may share your thoughts and condolences to my family online at www.goffmortuary.com
.
Thank you to Goff Mortuary for all the support you have provided me and my family.