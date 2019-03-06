Home

Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Bountiful City Cemetery
2224 South 200 West
Donna Talley
1935 ~ 2019
Our Sweet Mother, Grandma, Sister, Aunt, Friend and neighbor. Donna Talley, age 83, passed away peacefully March 1, 2019. Donna was born October 16, 1935, in Salt Lake to Charles and Delta Schell. Donna was the second of 4 children.
She graduated from West high, married Kelly Goodfellow, later divorced, Married Glen Talley later divorced. Donna always worked hard whether it be at home or her job. She loved gardening and always had an immaculate yard. Donna worked in accounting for many years.
Donna is survived by her children Kelly (Rusty) Goodfellow (Tonna), Salt Lake, Teresa Jamison (Steve), South Jordan, her grandchildren Joshua Jamison (Kirstina) and Abby Goodfellow, "The apple of Gram's eye". Her sisters Ruth Samora, Salt Lake, Lola Krogh, Tucson, Arizona, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Edward and a male child.
Special thanks to the wonderful caregivers Donna had at Legacy House in Bountiful.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Primary Children's Hospital.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 South 200 West, with a family gathering that morning from 9:30-10:30 am at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019
