Born 9/30/46 Died 3/24/2020

Daughter of Darwin Walton and Jane Hunter. Judi Whiteley and Donna shared 44yrs together with beloved dog Punkin. She is survived by a sister Darlene Pennington ,brothers John Walton, Jim Curtis, Calvin Curtis and many nieces, nephews and friends she loved dearly. She worked at Salt Lake Valley Regional Hospital for 50yrs before retiring to Las Vegas. Her wish to be buried with Judi was postponed because of covid-19. Graveside service is held for family and friends at 1pm on 8/14/20, at SLC Cemetery.



