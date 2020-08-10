1/1
Donna Walton
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born 9/30/46 Died 3/24/2020
Daughter of Darwin Walton and Jane Hunter. Judi Whiteley and Donna shared 44yrs together with beloved dog Punkin. She is survived by a sister Darlene Pennington ,brothers John Walton, Jim Curtis, Calvin Curtis and many nieces, nephews and friends she loved dearly. She worked at Salt Lake Valley Regional Hospital for 50yrs before retiring to Las Vegas. Her wish to be buried with Judi was postponed because of covid-19. Graveside service is held for family and friends at 1pm on 8/14/20, at SLC Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
SLC Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved