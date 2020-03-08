|
|
Donna Sugden Watson
1925 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Mom was reunited with Pard on March 5, 2020. While they are celebrating being together again, children Jim (Charlotte) Stewart, Eileen (Craig) Marshall and Robin (Jay) Christianson are heart-broken over the loss of our mom.
Donna was born to Harold and Sarah Sugden on May 29, 1925 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She married Jack Stewart (later divorced). She married Robert (Pard) "Fisherman Bob" Watson on July 20, 1951. Together they enjoyed camping, fishing and bowling. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, crocheting and was an avid reader. Mom loved Seattle and the Seahawks. She retired from Strong Motors and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi.
She is survived by her three children, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She is proceeded in death by her parents and husband Bob.
Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday 3/11/2020 at 1:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020