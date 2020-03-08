Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary
6500 South Redwood Road
West Jordan, UT
View Map

Donna Watson


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Watson Obituary
Donna Sugden Watson
1925 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Mom was reunited with Pard on March 5, 2020. While they are celebrating being together again, children Jim (Charlotte) Stewart, Eileen (Craig) Marshall and Robin (Jay) Christianson are heart-broken over the loss of our mom.
Donna was born to Harold and Sarah Sugden on May 29, 1925 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She married Jack Stewart (later divorced). She married Robert (Pard) "Fisherman Bob" Watson on July 20, 1951. Together they enjoyed camping, fishing and bowling. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, crocheting and was an avid reader. Mom loved Seattle and the Seahawks. She retired from Strong Motors and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi.
She is survived by her three children, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She is proceeded in death by her parents and husband Bob.
Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday 3/11/2020 at 1:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -