Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Riverton 16th Ward
1208 West 12400 South
Riverton , UT
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Bluffdale City Cemetery
Donnien Mousley Borg


1930 - 2019
Donnien Mousley Borg Obituary
Donnien M. Borg
Family was everything...
Donnien returned home to her Heavenly Father on August 3, 2019. Born June 28, 1930 to Fairold Raymond Mousley and Mary Reta Henson. Donnien married Wayne Melvin Borg on May 1, 1953 in Elko, NV. Later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple. Between them they had 4 children.
Donnien had a wonderful smile and personality that could light up a room.
Survived by 3 children, Kathy Christensen (David) of Montana, Susan Borg of Utah, and Scott Borg of New Mexico, 11 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother and 2 grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Riverton 16th Ward, 1208 West 12400 South in Riverton from 10 AM to Noon. Following the viewing, friends and family may join for graveside services at the Bluffdale City Cemetery beginning at 12:30 PM.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019
