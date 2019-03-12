|
|
Doran Earl Smout
1941 ~ 2019
Doran Earl Smout, 77, of South Jordan, Utah, died March 8, 2019 in Sagewood at Daybreak, South Jordan, Utah. He was born on July 9, 1941 in Preston, Franklin Co., Idaho to Joseph Earl and Doris LaVerne Kropf Smout. . Friends and family can pay their respects at the memorial service on Saturday, March 16 from 10:00 am to 12:00 p.m. at Sagewood at Daybreak, 11289 South Oakmond Rd., South Jordan, Utah, 84009. Survivors: Brother, Joseph K. Smout, Sisters: Marilyn Abbey, Karen Smith. and Lori Bagley. He was a very tender hearted person, who enjoyed sailing, playing his guitar, singing, music, traveling out side of the United States, and his family. He was very much loved by his family.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019