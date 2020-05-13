Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Graveside service
Friday, May 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen DeKorver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen DeKorver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doreen DeKorver Obituary
Doreen DeKorver
1943 ~ 2020
Our beloved Doreen DeKorver passed away on May 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born in Liverpool, England, and is the 6th daughter to George and Ada Wake. She was a loving mother, grandma, and great-grandma. Her happiest moments were spent with family and friends. Her hobbies included fishing, camping, bingo, attending rodeos to support her grandchildren, and hosting memorable holiday parties. Doreen is survived by two sisters, Dorothy Morris, and Linda Conneely. One brother, George Wake. Sons, Tony Meyer, Troy (Lisa) Meyer, David (Kim) DeKorver. Daughters, Terri (Geno) Defa and Kyrsma (Mike) Long. 14 Grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Husband, Gary DeKorver, daughter, Carrie "Punkie" DeKorver, and her four sisters. We love you and we will be missing you until we meet again. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Utah.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doreen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Sunset Gardens
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -