Doreen DeKorver
1943 ~ 2020
Our beloved Doreen DeKorver passed away on May 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born in Liverpool, England, and is the 6th daughter to George and Ada Wake. She was a loving mother, grandma, and great-grandma. Her happiest moments were spent with family and friends. Her hobbies included fishing, camping, bingo, attending rodeos to support her grandchildren, and hosting memorable holiday parties. Doreen is survived by two sisters, Dorothy Morris, and Linda Conneely. One brother, George Wake. Sons, Tony Meyer, Troy (Lisa) Meyer, David (Kim) DeKorver. Daughters, Terri (Geno) Defa and Kyrsma (Mike) Long. 14 Grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Husband, Gary DeKorver, daughter, Carrie "Punkie" DeKorver, and her four sisters. We love you and we will be missing you until we meet again. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 13, 2020