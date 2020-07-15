Dorian Rey Faber, MD
1931 - 2020
Dorian Rey Faber, MD, 88, passed away on Saturday, July 11 in South Jordan, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at the River 2nd Ward, 1540 West 10400 South, South Jordan, Utah. A viewing will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah. Masks are required. Interment at South Jordan City Cemetery. For a full obituary, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
.