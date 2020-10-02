Doris Chapman Miner

1928 - 2020

Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Doris Chapman Miner, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Born March 21, 1928, in Manti, Utah to Thomas Lyon and LaVern Maylett Chapman. She had two brothers and seven half brothers and sisters.

Doris had a happy childhood growing up in Manti surrounded by family and friends. She was very social and loved attending all the dances. Upon graduation from Manti High School she attended Snow College before moving to Salt Lake City to work. It was there on a blind date that she met the love of her life, Lewis Charles Miner. They were married on December 15, 1950 in the Manti Temple and enjoyed 66 happy years together. They were blessed with five children.

Through her married years, Doris enjoyed living in many states around the country and in Germany due to Lewis being in the Army and she made friends wherever she went; however, she always stayed a Manti girl and traveled there frequently to visit her parents and other relatives.

Doris was a talented homemaker who enjoyed interior design, sewing dresses for her daughters, making decorative, yummy birthday and holiday cakes, cooking delicious meals, and setting a lovely table. Everywhere she lived her home was beautifully kept. Blessed with an engaging personality and a gift for conversation, she was a gracious hostess and enjoyed entertaining. An avid reader, she frequently could be found with a book nearby.

Family was very important to Doris. She was a warm and loving mother who was always willing to help her children in their various activities. Education was likewise important to her and she instilled a love of learning in her children. She set a good example and taught her children righteous principles. Mom passed along her love of sightseeing on the many road trips we went on as a family. She loved each of her grandchildren and thoroughly enjoyed when they came to her home. In fact, even in her later years she preferred a house full of noisy grandchildren to quiet solitude.

She was a stalwart member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings, most frequently in the Primary, Relief Society and YW/YM programs. She especially loved being a Young Women leader and was a great influence for good. At one time her Relief Society calling took her to the nearby hospital where she would lovingly assist and comfort those in need. Compassionate service truly was part of her heart and soul.

We honor and revere her name and give thanks to God for her life. We will continue her legacy until we are all reunited in our heavenly home.

She is survived by her five children: Douglas C. Miner (Lanette), Mesa, AZ, Marilou M. Krstyen (Jeffrey), Salt Lake City, UT, Suzanne M. Darais (Thomas), Salt Lake City, UT, Stephen C. Miner, Alexandria, VA, and Jeffrey C. Miner (Loralee), Salt Lake City, UT; sister-in-law Elaine M. Densley, Salt Lake City, UT, and 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

For information on memorial services, please contact a family member. Interment will be in the Manti City Cemetery.



