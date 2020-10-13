Doris Clayburn Holt Coulson
1932 ~ 2020
Born January 31, 1932 in Midway, Utah to Francis and Edith Maria Brown Clayburn. Died October 8, 2020 at home in Sandy, Utah.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah, where a viewing for family and friends will be held Thursday, October 15th, from 6-8:00 p.m. A private family viewing will be held Friday prior to services. Interment to follow at Midway Cemetery, 1:00 p.m. in Midway, Utah. All COVID 19 protocols will be observed. Go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com
for full obituary and to leave condolences.