Doris Cook Nielsen
1934~2020
Doris Cook Nielsen passed away on June 20, 2020 of natural causes at the age of 85. She was born on July 26, 1934 in Fountain Green, Utah to Scott and Euleda Bailey Cook. She married Robert Orlando Nielsen on February 6, 1953 in the Manti Temple.
She is survived by daughter Helen (Tom) Campos. Grandchildren Cody (Silver) Walker, Malia (Braden) Anderson, Tyler Campos and two great-grandchildren, Brennen Humes and Noah Walker. Brother Frank (Beryl) Cook, Paul (Gaye) Cook, Louis (Judy) Cook, Lynn (Nora) Cook, sisters Sonia Cook Robertson and Beatrice (Tom) Dyches. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Carolyn (Clyde) Garrett.
She was an active member of the LDS Church and served as a temple worker for many years. Her life has been based on caring for and serving others in any capacity she could.
Doris built a true legacy of love and kindness across the many chapters of her 85 years. She was an amazing woman, wife, mother, grandmother and friend, married for 63 years to her husband, the love of her life. After caring for Bob through his final years, Doris moved into Sagewood at Daybreak, her home for the last two years. Here she embraced life with a renewed joy and a sense of purpose. She continued to be devoted to her faith, to her loving children and grandchildren, and to her many friends, new and old. She also continued a lifelong dedication to service, spending many hours looming hats for charities.
We are truly grateful for the staff at Sagewood for making her feel so welcome and for taking such great care of her. Doris' sweet and caring manner did not go unnoticed. Every time a family member visited, a staff member or resident would say, "We love Doris so much!" She made many wonderful friends there. She was chosen to be an Ambassador for the residence. She would welcome new arrivals, show them around, and introduce them to others, so they would feel comfortable in their new home. Doris' memory lives on in these and countless other people whose lives she touched.
Her family is heartbroken to lose this sweet, wonderful person, but we take solace in knowing that her love is shining bright among beloved family members in heaven. We know how blessed we have been by her example of a life well lived.
The Memorial Mountain View funeral home will host a small gathering on June 25, 2020 for immediate family members. At 1:00, they will live-stream the private memorial via Zoom. For those who wish to join virtually see posted instructions at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/mountain-view/doris-nielsen/. In addition, they have a guest book at www.MemorialUtah.com. The family welcomes you to share your thoughts, memories, and any other reflections you wish, and we will read and cherish them. We're thankful for all the people who share our love and gratitude for the blessings Doris shared so generously.
1934~2020
Doris Cook Nielsen passed away on June 20, 2020 of natural causes at the age of 85. She was born on July 26, 1934 in Fountain Green, Utah to Scott and Euleda Bailey Cook. She married Robert Orlando Nielsen on February 6, 1953 in the Manti Temple.
She is survived by daughter Helen (Tom) Campos. Grandchildren Cody (Silver) Walker, Malia (Braden) Anderson, Tyler Campos and two great-grandchildren, Brennen Humes and Noah Walker. Brother Frank (Beryl) Cook, Paul (Gaye) Cook, Louis (Judy) Cook, Lynn (Nora) Cook, sisters Sonia Cook Robertson and Beatrice (Tom) Dyches. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Carolyn (Clyde) Garrett.
She was an active member of the LDS Church and served as a temple worker for many years. Her life has been based on caring for and serving others in any capacity she could.
Doris built a true legacy of love and kindness across the many chapters of her 85 years. She was an amazing woman, wife, mother, grandmother and friend, married for 63 years to her husband, the love of her life. After caring for Bob through his final years, Doris moved into Sagewood at Daybreak, her home for the last two years. Here she embraced life with a renewed joy and a sense of purpose. She continued to be devoted to her faith, to her loving children and grandchildren, and to her many friends, new and old. She also continued a lifelong dedication to service, spending many hours looming hats for charities.
We are truly grateful for the staff at Sagewood for making her feel so welcome and for taking such great care of her. Doris' sweet and caring manner did not go unnoticed. Every time a family member visited, a staff member or resident would say, "We love Doris so much!" She made many wonderful friends there. She was chosen to be an Ambassador for the residence. She would welcome new arrivals, show them around, and introduce them to others, so they would feel comfortable in their new home. Doris' memory lives on in these and countless other people whose lives she touched.
Her family is heartbroken to lose this sweet, wonderful person, but we take solace in knowing that her love is shining bright among beloved family members in heaven. We know how blessed we have been by her example of a life well lived.
The Memorial Mountain View funeral home will host a small gathering on June 25, 2020 for immediate family members. At 1:00, they will live-stream the private memorial via Zoom. For those who wish to join virtually see posted instructions at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/mountain-view/doris-nielsen/. In addition, they have a guest book at www.MemorialUtah.com. The family welcomes you to share your thoughts, memories, and any other reflections you wish, and we will read and cherish them. We're thankful for all the people who share our love and gratitude for the blessings Doris shared so generously.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.