Doris Jeppersen
1921 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Doris Lorraine Hale Keebler Jensen Jeppersen went through the Vail to join her family and friends on the other side, on October 2, 2019. Doris was born in Burchard, Nebraska on Ground Hog Day in 1921, and grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska. She married Virgil Keebler, and moved to California, where her daughter Virdora Vee was born. Later, when she was living in Salt Lake she met and married Noel "Dobe" Jensen. He died in 1991. When Doris was in her 40's she decided to fulfill a lifelong dream, and go to nursing school at BYU, and graduated in 1978 as an RN. Doris worked for and retired from Union Pacific Railroad medical office. After retiring, she worked at the Betty Ford Center, Highland Ridge Hospital. Doris was fortunate to marry her best friend in 1998 and be called to a historical mission in St George Lee Jep Jeppersen died suddenly in the first months of the mission and Doris finished alone. Doris is survived by her daughter Vee (Burt) grandchildren Stacie (Bill), Burt Jr (Laurel), Jessica (Kevin), 13 great grandchildren, numerous great, great grandchildren, and 1.5 great, great, great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 8 at 12 PM with a viewing starting two hours prior and a luncheon immediately following the service at the Jordan 4th Ward, 3676 West 4700 South, Taylorsville, UT. Interment will take place at 2:30 PM at Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019