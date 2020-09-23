Doris Naylor

Doris George Naylor
"I Love You"
Murray, UT-Doris was reunited with her best friend and eternal companion, Lee R. Naylor, Sunday, September 20, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. Doris had wonderful qualities, and above all, she was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. Her final years were spent as "Grandma Dodo" to her three great granddaughters.
Doris lived her life as a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings, loving and taking care of others.
She is survived by daughters, Kerrie Naylor (Judy Hollberg), Jill Martinez, Ruth Naylor, Ann Binks (Paul), sister, Helen Bull (Steve), sister-in-law, Maryn Williams (Dee), six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Graveside services to be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Murray City Cemetery, 5490 South Vine Street, Murray at 12:30 PM. A family viewing will be held at Memorial Murray Mortuary, 5850 South 900 East, Murray, from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM.
Please visit memorialutah.com
to join the service by live streaming if you are unable to attend the graveside service.