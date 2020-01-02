|
Doris L. Rucker
1918 ~ 2019
Doris Leprieve Rucker was born March 3, 1918 in Beaver Dam, Box Elder County, Utah to Addie Christian Wilkerson Rucker and William Richard Rucker. Doris passed away December 29, 2019 of TMB (Too Many Birthdays).
Doris was the oldest of 9 children. She was preceded in death by six of her siblings: Wm. Henry Rucker, Richard W. Rucker, Max W. Rucker, Robert W. Rucker, Virginia R. Payne, Karma R. Calderwood and survived by Fred W. Rucker and Leona R. Anderson. Married Kenneth Peterson in 1936 (deceased); Morris F. Wade in 1955 (deceased); Reed L. Wasden in 1981 (deceased). Doris had two children, William Kenneth Peterson (deceased) and Marva Mae Peterson Braun. Doris lived in Flanigan Nevada in the late 30's and then moved back to Utah. She lived in Ogden, Brigham, Willard, Elwood, Tremonton and Salt Lake City. She lived in her home in West Valley (Granger) for the last 56 years. Throughout her life she was devoted to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had many callings in her different wards including Primary, Mutual and Relief Society. Doris had also been the ward organist for 50 years. She served a church building mission in London England. Served in the Atlanta Georgia Temple, the Jordan River Temple and completed a stake mission. Doris loved to dance, read and travel. Her passion was learning and genealogy research. In 2005 she authored and published "Rucker & Wilkerson History" and she also completed several smaller publications on family members. At the age of 101, she was still doing family research and living in her home with the help of her granddaughter, Cindee Montoya.
She is survived by her daughter Marva Peterson Braun; 10 grandchildren - Stacey Wood (Ben), Cindee Montoya, Shawn Walker (Sue), Val Peterson, Julane Henzler (Shannon), Marvin Peterson (Jhen), Wayne Peterson, Daniel Peterson (Carrol), Marilyn Darling (Micheal), Hans Peterson (Amanda); 29 great-grandchildren and 31great-great-grandchildren; step children - Thelma Wade Christensen Peterson (deceased), Norma Wade Brock, Edna Wade Cutler, Lariece Wade Allison (deceased), Hugh Wade (deceased), Bernice Wade Farmer (deceased), Renae Wade Gilley, Susan Wade Bird, Morris Wade Jr., and Marilyn Wasden Baigue.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Apple Farms Ward at 3751 South 2200 West, West Valley, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral service at 9:00 - 9:45 AM. Interment, Beaver Dam Cemetery, Beavery, Utah. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Missionary Fund, Best Friends Animal Sanctuary or the . Services under the direction of McDougal Funeral Home.
