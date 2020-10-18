Doris Smith Arko

1949 ~ 2020

Our beautiful wife, mom, grandma, sister, and friend to all passed away peacefully at her home in West Valley, UT surrounded by her family from an aggressive neurodegenerative disease. She was 71. Doris was born June 24, 1949, in Park City, Utah to William Jr. Smith and Mariam Street Smith.

She was the oldest of six children. Graduated from Park City High School in 1967. It was there where she met the love of her life Bill. They were married November 21, 1969. They raised two children together in a house full of love and amazing memories. She worked for Granite School District for over 30 years. She loved her job there and the many friendships she made. Family was everything to Doris and she cherished every minute she got to spend with them. She loved taking cruises with her husband and best friend Bill, time spent at the family cabin, and camping, especially anywhere there was a desert race. There was never anything her grandkids participated in that she wasn't right there front and center cheering them on. She was an amazing cook and loved cooking big meals for her family, especially around the holidays. She always put the needs of others ahead of her own. She loved her family deeply and we are heartbroken at her passing. She is survived by her husband of almost 51 years Bill, children Bill Jr. (Brittany) and Angie (Troy Weirick), 5 grandchildren Kamryn, Mason, Dylan, Brayden, and Brooks, one great-grandson, Jack. Sisters Lawinia Hinkle, Kathy Gradine, and Edna Sundquist. Proceeded in death by her parents, brothers Bart L. Smith and Preston W. Smith. The family would like to send a special thanks to Dr. Kathleen Mckee and the team of Intermountain Health Hospice for their compassionate care.

Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 E Dimple Dell Rd. Sandy, UT. In accordance with health guidelines please bring a mask and be aware of social distancing.



