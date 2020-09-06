Doris Southworth1925 ~ 2020Our beloved mother and grandmother Golda Doris Dickerson Southworth, 95, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020 in Sandy, Utah, three months after her husband Joseph Southworth passed away. Doris and Joe were married for 76 years. Doris was born on February 10, 1925 to Goldie Olivia Clark Dickerson and Ernest Rodney Dickerson in Los Angeles, California. She had one sister, Alta Faye Dickerson Fox. Doris had great faith in God and loved being a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many capacities within the Church and taught by her example and dedication to keep every commandment and law of the gospel to the best of her abilities. Doris attended elementary through high school in Lehi, Utah, Los Angeles and Tracy, California. She graduated from Lehi High School in 1943. She loved learning and school. Doris met her husband Joe in high school. From 1942-1945 Joe served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He took a five day leave to marry Doris in April of 1944. They lived in Salt Lake City while Joe did his schooling and Doris worked at Mountain Fuel Supply Company. They later moved to Midvale, residing there for 71 years. She was a wonderful wife and mother. Doris worked at two elementary schools in Jordan School District as a Title One Aid and librarian. Her love and dedication to children is inspiring. She and Joe were privileged to serve a mission in the Texas Houston Mission from 1988-1989. They also served for one winter doing temple work in the St. George Temple. Doris was a wealth of knowledge and had an active mind right up until her death. She was physically active walking every single day for many years. She will be greatly missed. Doris is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, her sister and a grandson, Chris Evans. She is survived by her four children, daughter Sherry Evans, son Ronald (Carolyn) Southworth, son Lynn (Linda) Southworth, and daughter Jean (Ben) Zitting, 23 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren. We would like to thank family and friends for the outpouring of love and support at our Mother's passing. We sincerely thank the caregivers at Cedarwood Senior Living and Crescent Senior Living for loving and comforting Dad and Mom for the last two years and most recently during such an unprecedented time with the challenges surrounding Covid-19. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State Street, Midvale, Utah. A graveside service will take place Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lehi City Cemetery, 1525 N 600 E St, Lehi, Utah.