Doris Stanford Volker
6/14/1932 ~ 1/25/2020
After 87 years Doris passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 25, 2020 succumbing to dementia.
Born in Hollywood, California enjoying the city's golden years of the 40s & 50s. She loved her Santa Monica beach and Pacific Ocean meeting her husband Bill in Los Angeles. Doris and Bill moved to Salt Lake City in 1960 to raise their family and later returned to teach for 28 years retiring from East High. She faced many hardships as caretaker to her husband and daughter and two adventurous sons during the same period. It's a blessing she survived to find joy in life. We thank all her caregivers.
Preceded by husband Bill, brother Bruce (and Mary.) Survived by brother Chad (Nancy) Stanford, children Robert (Maura), Carol (Laird) Hamblin and Eric. Grandchildren Cortney (Molly,) Ashley, Lucia, Zoe, Ruby, Adam and great granddaughter Nicole. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the M.S. Society - https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020