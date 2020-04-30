Home

Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Viewing
Saturday, May 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Interment
Saturday, May 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Bountiful City Cemetery
Dorothy Ann Niskala McGuire


1955 - 2020
Dorothy Ann Niskala McGuire
May 15, 1955 ~
April 26, 2020
Dorothy Ann Niskala McGuire, our beautiful wife and mom passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. Dorothy was born May 15, 1955 to Roy and Jane Niskala of Tooele, UT. She graduated from Granite High School in 1973. Dorothy went on to further her education at the University of Utah where she obtained two Bachelor of Science degrees and one Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.
Dorothy married the love of her life, Kevin McGuire, in August of 1973 and had three children: Wendy Higham (Jerold), Carrie Hixon (Jeff), and Jason McGuire (Angela). She has 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Dorothy retired from the State of Utah, Department of Health. She was a person of many passions and never settled on just one. Here motto was, "Why settle for one thing, when I can do them all." She was a Scuba Diving Assistant Instructor, Master Esthetician, Massage Therapist, and creative producer of pottery. Dorothy and her husband loved to travel. But her greatest passion was spoiling her grandchildren.
She is survived by her sister Arlene Gallo (Mike) and sister-in-law Brenda Niskala. Preceded in death by, her parents and brother David Niskala.
A viewing for family and close friends will be held on Saturday, May 2, at 11:00 am at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main St., Bountiful, UT. Interment will be at the Bountiful City Cemetery at 1:00 PM, by invitation only due to Covid-19 restrictions. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 30, 2020
