1937 ~ 2020

Our loving mother and grandmother passed away on June 16th 2020. She was born in Salt Lake City and grew up in Montpelier, Idaho. She was a great granddaughter of Brigham Young and enjoyed being involved with the Brigham Young Granddaughters Association. D'Anne's fondest memories were of being a teenager in the 1950's in Bear Lake County. It was the age of innocence and she loved every minute of it. She married Wayne Keys in 1959 and they divorced in 1975. They remained life long friends. She was a devoted mother; nothing was more important to her than her boys. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved the gospel and served in the Salt Lake Temple in recent years. She was passionate about family history, having compiled volumes of her own family history which brought her great joy.

She was preceded in death by her oldest son Rick. What a reunion! She is survived by Rick's wife Kris, Kevin (Kendra), Tom (Kris), Andy (Ann), 19 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren with 3 more on the way. Siblings: Leonard, Georgia, John.

A special thanks to Bristol Hospice and Legacy House of Taylorsville for taking such great care of her. Also a thank you to Susan, Peggy, and Meg for always being there for her.

A viewing will be held in Montpelier Idaho at the Matthews/Schwab Mortuary 702 Clay Street, Saturday June 20th at 12:30 followed by a graveside service.



