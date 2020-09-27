Dorothy "Mama Dot" Astill, 86, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, September 26, 2020, surrounded by her family. Dorothy was born to Ralph and Kate Rogers on May 23, 1934 in Blanding, Utah. She grew up on a farm in Highland, Utah and attended American Fork High School. She often shared the fond memories of her youth which included herding cows, swimming in the canal, picnics up American Fork Canyon, church activities at Mutual Dell, and playing sports. She served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the North Central States Mission.
She met Gary D. Astill while working at the Newspaper Agency Corporation, and they married on October 25, 1963. Together they lovingly raised 4 children in their home located on Jepson Avenue. Dorothy devoted her entire life to God and her family. She was the spiritual leader at home and made sure that none of her children ever left the house for school without first kneeling in prayer. She was happiest when she was with her family eating delicious food and socializing.
Dorothy's life was a lesson in charity. She had great faith in Jesus Christ and lived a life that emulated Him. One of her greatest gifts was the ability to show kindness and love to anyone, regardless of who they were. She would regularly pay compliments to random strangers she encountered at the store. She was always willing to give you the benefit of the doubt. She fed the hungry, visited the sick, and wrote letters to those who were imprisoned. Oftentimes, she would invite neighbors and friends to family parties and treated them as if they were one of her own. She was a true disciple of Christ-a modern day Good Samaritan.
Dorothy was given a mortal body that proved to be both a great blessing as well as a challenge. After the birth of her first child, Dorothy suffered from ulcerative colitis, which eventually lead to her receiving an ileostomy. Those familiar with any type of ostomy surgery know the frustrations and hardships that accompany it. Dorothy embraced her new reality with an ileostomy and lived her life to the fullest, despite it. She never complained or used it as an excuse to feel sorry for herself. Rather, she chose to minister to those with ostomies, giving them hope and guidance while serving as the president of the Ostomy Association for 2 years. She went on to have three more children, volunteered with the PTA (she was a school president twice as well as a district president), served in a multitude of callings in the Church, and managed the affairs of her family as an exceptional homemaker-all while insisting to anyone who challenged her that she could beat you in a foot race or a game of basketball. She was an amazing lady.
Complications from her ileostomy eventually lead to more surgeries and setbacks. Gary and Dorothy spent many long days and nights in hospital rooms, including their 25th and 26th wedding anniversaries. Later in life, Dorothy was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease which caused more pain and discomfort. Despite it all, she was always positive and upbeat, even if it was obvious that she was suffering. She would often say "I have problems from my head to my toes, but I am still a healthy girl." Dorothy's physical challenges were an important part of her spiritual growth. We are thankful she has been released from her body and look forward with great hope to a glorious resurrection made possible by Jesus Christ.
Dorothy was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a strong testimony of The Book of Mormon, the Plan of Salvation, and the saving and healing power of Jesus Christ. She never wavered in her faith and lived her life with integrity and honor.
Dorothy is now reunited with her mother and father, her sisters Annavieve and Winona, as well as her brother Max, all of whom preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband Gary, her daughters Ginger Sommer (Dan) and Anita Haywood (Chris), her sons Dane (Deanna) and Mike (Amy), 19 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and her sister Aloa.
Special thanks to Robin and Shelly from Aspire Home Health & Hospice for their professionalism and kindness to our mother and family during this time.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 12:00pm at the Springview Ward, 3151 South 900 East, Millcreek, Utah; where friends and family are invited to visit 10:00-11:30am prior to the service. Interment will follow at Elysian Burial Gardens. If you attend the services please remember to wear a mask and social distance.
For those unable to attend, the funeral services will be available to watch live online at: www.HolbrookMortuary.com
. To watch the services locate Dorothy's obituary page on the mortuary website at 12:00pm on Wednesday.