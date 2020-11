Dorothy Barkdull Thomas1926-2020Salt Lake City, Utah-Dorothy Barkdull Thomas passed away peacefully at her home in Salt Lake City, UT on October 31st. Born in Montpelier, ID December 15th 1926 to Verde Barkdull and Jessie Collipriest. She married Gayle (Deac) Thomas August 11, 1950. She is survived by her children David, Diane, and Dean. Preceded in death by her husband, Deac. A family gathering will be at Wasatch Lawn in the near future. For a complete obituary, see WasatchLawn.com