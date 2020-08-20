Dorothy Cranmer Peterson

In Loving Memory

Dorothy Cranmer Peterson, 91, died August 18, 2020 in Copperton, Utah.

Born in Springville, Utah, to Joseph Frank Cranmer and Marie Wheeler, she grew up and attended schools in Springville. She spent many good times with her brother, Joe, and her cousin, Jack Parker.

Dorothy played softball for many years and was active all of her life. She loved water aerobics later in life. As an accomplished pianist, she used her talent to entertain and provide service throughout her life. She attended BYU, majoring in Physical Education and Health. Mom taught school for 32 years, primarily at Bingham High School and Bingham Middle School. She positively influenced many young women; she also helped facilitate girls' athletics in the schools.

Mom served the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in various capacities during her life. She involved herself in civic organizations where she could serve the community. Mom made friends wherever she went or lived. She enjoyed watching a good ball game and followed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren around to watch softball, baseball, soccer, and tennis matches. She loved her family, friends, and her life. Mom expressed gratitude for those who helped and served her during her life.

Survived by her brother, Joe, son, James Kent (Mary), her daughter, LeAnne (Mike), her daughter-in-law, Cyndi, eleven grandchildren, Jen (Troy), Michael (Maria), David (Jerring), Jason (Fiona), Katie (Jakson), James (Marisol), Erin, Kara (Josh),

Zach (Juliana), Damon (Andrea), Ian (Kate), and their families. "Grandma Great" had 26½ great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jim, and son, Michael Craig.

A viewing for family and friends will be on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 6-8pm at Larkin Mortuary in Riverton located at 3688 West 12600 South in Riverton.

A funeral service for family will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00am also at Larkin Mortuary. Interment will follow at the Larkin Sunset Gardens under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary.

Instead of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints humanitarian, or missionary fund, or Bingham High School Alumni Association in her name.



