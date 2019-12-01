|
Dorothy "Lorraine" Elliott
9/10/1930 ~11/20/2019
Lorraine Elliott, 82, passed peacefully 11/20/2019 at home surrounded by those that loved her most. She was our beloved mother, "granny", sister, aunt, mentor and friend. She instantly became Granny to everyone she met too!
Lorraine was loved and honored by so many people that came into her life. Her greatest and most satisfying accomplishment was raising her family. She adored her grandkids. She enjoyed going to the Magna Senior Center, UT, where she had many friends; as well as the friends she made at the Senior Center in Washougal, WA, where she resided for 20 years. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Red Cross from 1995 through 2010, in Portland, OR. She now has her angel wings & is reunited with her husband, Gerald "Jerry" Allen Elliott.
Lorraine was born 9/10/1937 in Omaha, Nebraska to Sam and Lucille Russo. She was the oldest of four children. Lorraine is survived by her children Donna (Darvin) Weikel, Debbie (Chris) Windsor, Tammy (Don) Jones, Lori (Chuck) Dillingham and Linda (Tyrone) Madrigal, 17 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, brother Louis Russo and sister Ruth VanAckeren. She is preceded in death by her husband Jerry Elliott, sister Mary Russo and great-grandson Elliott Case.
A celebration of life will be held in the Spring of 2020. All those who knew and loved her are welcome to attend: More details will be available at a later date. In the meantime, cherish the memories you have of our Sweet Lorraine. The family would like to thank Inspiration Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to our mother in her last days.
Mom, you will be missed dearly.
Love you always, Donna, Debbie, Tammy, Lori & Linda
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019