Dorothy Green
Hartvigsen
1939 - 2020
SLC, UT-Dorothy was born July 9, 1939, in Salt Lake City to Horace and Ina Green. She passed away on October 17, 2020, at the age of 81, after a short battle with cancer. After graduating from West High School, she then attended the University of Utah for several years. She married Don Hartvigsen on August 2, 1957, in the Logan Utah Temple, and they had 5 children: Susan (James) Allen, Tom (Carol), Ann (Joe) Sumsion, Michael, Robert (Louise). They have 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Dorothy was very active in her church and worked for many years at the Salt Lake City Public Library. Dorothy was an avid reader and a very talented seamstress and quilter; she loved making quilts and giving them away to friends and charity. Dorothy was a very generous person and made friends wherever she went. Full obituary at Larkin Mortuary.com