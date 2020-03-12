|
Dorothy Adeline Rupp Hintze
1919 ~ 2019
Bountiful, Utah-Dorothy Adeline Rupp Hintze, the most wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother,great grandmother and friend, reunited with her eternal companion on March 6, 2020, at the astounding age of 100 in Bountiful, Utah. She was born September 4, 1919 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Gustave (Gus) Rupp and Evelyn Bringhurst.
Dorothy married her sweetheart, Wayne Sears Hintze on October 10, 1940 in the Salt Lake Temple. The two enjoyed life together for more than 70 years prior to Wayne's passing in 2011.Dorothy grew up in Taylorsville, Utah with her parents, two sisters, and one brother. She graduated from Granite High School in 1937 and found employment at Utah Power and Light. She also worked in the office at Plymouth Elementary School and several years at Globe Travel.
Dorothy and Wayne spent their early years of marriage in San Francisco, California where she worked as a civil servant for the U.S. Government during World War II. Following the war, they returned home to their roots in Utah and lived in Taylorsville and Salt Lake City. Dorothy was devoted to her family and enjoyed gathering everyone together. She was an excellent cook and made the most delicious dinner rolls. She was also a talented seamstress, and enjoyed needlepoint work. Dorothy had a delightful sense of humor. She was always quick to throw out clever sayings that are still quoted by our family. She also enjoyed spending time with her family on the houseboat at Lake Powell and road trips to wherever their motor home would take them. For Dorothy,everything was always better with a little See's dark chocolate.
Dorothy was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and shared her faith, testimony and love with many people, as she served faithfully throughout her life. She also served for several years, with her husband, in the Salt Lake Temple.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two siblings; Elsie Rupp Jensen and Willis Rupp. She is survived by her sister Carolyn Noble, her daughter Kathleen, and two sons, Larry (Cindy), Brent (Kelli), eleven grandchildren and twenty-seven (with one on the way) great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Bountiful 21st Ward Building, 115 East Wicker Lane (2000 South), Bountiful, Utah. A viewing will be held Friday,March 13, from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main Street, in Bountiful, Utah and Saturday, prior to services, from 10:00 am - 10:45 am at the Church.Interment will be in the City View Memoriam in Salt Lake City, Utah.
We wish to extend the sweetest thank you to the staff at Barton Creek Assisted Living for their loving care of our mom and grandma over the last five and a half years. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020