Dorothy Janet McMillan Beard
1929 - 2020
Dorothy Janet McMillan Beard, 90, died November 24, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah. She was born December 11, 1929 in Murray, Utah a daughter of Verl F. and Eudora Watts McMillan. She attended Murray High School where she loved participating in choirs and musical productions. She attended the University of Utah. She met her sweetheart, Robert Heber Beard, at a school dance thru a mutual friend. Following Bob's LDS mission, they were married in the Salt Lake Temple on October 11, 1951.
Dorothy loved teaching, especially dance, preschool and teaching the gospel of Jesus Christ. She loved to do right and to love and serve other people. She and Dad served a mission together in the Oakland, CA mission. They loved their assignment serving the Filipino branch in Daly City. Music was a huge part of her life, directing choirs, performing, and encouraging her children in their music.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Robert, parents, two sisters, Rosella and Joyce, and two brothers, George and Verl. Survivors include, 6 children; R. Paul (Karen), Diane (Stephen) Lee, Michael A. (Lori), Thomas V. (Darlene), Kevin E., Richard A. and her special Thai daughter, Naiyana (Glen) Buckner; 25 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren and a brother, Robert McMillan
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 30, 2020, 11:00 am at the Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Chapel in South Jordan. A viewing will be held prior to the service from at 10:00-10:45 am. Burial will be at the Hoytsville Cemetery.
Our family wishes to acknowledge and thank all those who loved and served Dorothy at the Barton Creek Senior Living Facility in Bountiful.
