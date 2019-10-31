|
|
Dorothy Jean Mukai Hashimoto
1927 ~ 2019 In Loving Memory
Taylorsville, UT-Dorothy Jean Mukai Hashimoto passed away on October 29, 2019 Dorothy was born on August 21, 1927, in Ogden, Utah to Kenjiro and Tono Mukai. She was the middle child of ten children and had close relationships with her siblings. She was a loving and much loved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. Her generosity and warm heart enriched the lives of everyone she met. Dorothy spent her life selflessly caring for her family and friends. She was a hardworking, loving and strong support for her children, grandchildren, her many nieces, nephews and friends, who have been a blessing to her life and whose lives she has blessed.
She leaves behind her two daughters, Pamela Hashimoto and Tomi Gayle Hashimoto Warren, her son-in-law AJ Warren, her two granddaughters Alyssa and Marissa Warren, her sister Peggy Shimizu, and many other family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Tom Susumu Hashimoto, her father Kenjiro Mukai, her mother Tono Mukai, her sisters Michiyo (Mickey) Teraji, Himeyo (Mey) Kariya, Itomi (Toni) Ushio and her brothers, Robert (Bob) Mukai, and Gerald (Jerry) Mukai.
Services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, viewing from 10:00 A.M., services at 11:00. Location McDougal Funeral Home 4330 Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah 84123
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 31, 2019