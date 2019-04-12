|
|
Dorothy Jean Traver
1926 ~ 2019
Dorothy Jean Traver of Everett WA passed away peacefully at Providence Hospice Center on April 3, 2019. Our Mom was born on September 9, 1926 in Glasgow Montana, and subsequently lived in North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and since 2015, in Everett. Dorothy led a long, eventful life. She held college degrees from the University of Denver and the University of Utah, and spent her many years in Salt Lake City working as a Special Education Teacher. Along with our Dad, Jimmy Lee Traver, she enjoyed camping, hiking, skiing, and traveling to many parts of the world. One accomplishment that gave her great satisfaction was becoming a certified diver, and diving with friends in many amazing places. Our Mom was a true lover of nature, and taught us to love all creatures great and small. She was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is predeceased by our Dad. Survivors include her three children: Robbin (Punam and Neil) of Edmonds, Rebecca (Dan, Aaron, Canyon and Jackson) of Salt Lake City, and Roberta (Jim and Christine) of Denver. We are sure that she and our Dad are traveling together once again!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019