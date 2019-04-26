|
|
Dorothy Kenner
1929 - 2019
Dorothy Kenner, age 89, passed away on April 20, 2019 in a New York City hospice from cancer.
Born on in Highland Boy, Bingham Canyon, Utah, to Bude and Staka Gerbich. Graduated from Bingham High School and LDS Business College in Salt Lake City.
She had an extensive business career in New York City, working 24 years for Exxon Corporation and 25 years in the office of David Rockefeller. Member of the Marble Collegiate Church, The National Arts Club, The Seraphic Society, all in New York City.
Married to Paul Kenner (Bingham Canyon) and Dennis Goddard (New York City). Both marriages ended in divorce.
Survived by nephews Norman Wiseman, Gary Gerbich, Wayne Gerbich; nieces Sylvia Davis, and Sharon Chapman. Preceded in death by her parents; sisters Mildred Campbell, Mary Lee Harris, Anna Lisnich; brothers Robert, Mike and Pete Gerbich; and niece Beverly Wiseman.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 27th at 2:30 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy, with a visitation from 1:00 to 2:30 pm. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 26, 2019