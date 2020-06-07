Dorothy LaRae Harsh Monson Peterson passed away June 1, 2020. She was born December 29, 1920 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
She was preceded in death by husband, James Rulon Peterson; and son, Scott Rulon Peterson. She is survived by daughters, Sheri Lynne Peterson, Holly LaRae Peterson Murphy (David Murphy), Jan Christine Peterson Hunt (Steve Hunt); 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Mom and Dad met at LDS Business College, fell in love, and were married June 24, 1941 in the St. George Temple.
They were part of the "greatest generation" in the early 1940's during WWII. Dad built P-38 airplanes and Mom was a "Rosie the Riveter" at Lockheed Aircraft in Los Angeles. Mom was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many callings including Sunday School, Relief Society, Primary, and Cub Scouts. Mom and Dad loved serving a full time church service mission in the Genealogy Library and later on as temple workers.
Mom was very creative, artistic, and musical. She made many beautiful rugs, wall hangings, and ceramics. Her themed neighborhood patio parties were legendary and epic. She created amazing decorations and the invitations were always in the form of clever poetry.
Mom was a hard worker and was employed for many years at the Utah State Board of Education to help support the family. Then, every summer after work, she would come home, work in the garden, harvesting, weeding and canning the harvest.
Mom's love for her family was boundless. She sacrificed so much to see that we, her kids, were healthy and happy. It was important to her that we loved each other always and helped us work out our differences as we grew. As a result, we are very close to this day. She was kind and her generosity was never ending. She is greatly missed now, and will be always.
Graveside service will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11:00am at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 South Highland Drive. There will be a visitation for immediate family at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, at 10:00am prior to the graveside.
Guestbook to post messages for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.