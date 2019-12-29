|
Dorothy Lou Howcroft Houser
Jan 6, 1932 ~ Dec 25, 2019
Dorothy Lou Howcroft Houser, 87 years old, passed away on December 25, 2019 in Draper, Utah. She was born on the 6th of January, 1932 in Murray, Utah to Edwin Earl Howcroft and Sophia Hannah Trowbridge and was married to Richard Allen Houser on June 9th, 1954 in Salt Lake City and was later sealed to him on the 24th of September, 1954 in the Salt Lake Temple.
She graduated from East High School in Salt Lake City and received he BA Degree in Elementary Education from the University of Utah. Her teaching assignments included grades one through six and took place at several schools in the Salt Lake, Granite and Jordan School Districts.
Dorothy is survived by her husband Richard and her children Elise Ebert (Gene), Rex Allen and Ann Carlson (Ronnie), along with 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, her brothers Earl, Robert and Harold and many cousins and nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00am at the Draper 2nd Ward located at 1617 East Richins Rd (12700 South), Draper UT. Viewing prior to the service from 10:00am to 10:45am at the same place. Burial at Larkin Sunset Gardens.
Her family wishes to thank the staff at Rocky Mountain Care in Riverton for the many times she was there and the staff at Draper Care in Draper for the care she was given most recently.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019