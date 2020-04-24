|
|
Apr. 13, 1930~Apr. 20, 2020
Born in Climbing Hill, Iowa. Spent most of her childhood in Loup City, Nebraska, but lived the last 45 years in Salt Lake City. Married Paul Vernon Marzolf in 1950. She had many friends with whom she enjoyed hiking and partying. She was also a longtime volunteer at Crossroads Urban Center.
Preceded in death by Paul, Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Alison Marzolf, and son, Mark (Marsha Leclair-Marzolf), grandchildren Cassandra Leclair-Marzolf and Luke Leclair-Marzolf (Sara Davis).
In celebration of her life, please donate to Crossroads Urban Center, Salt Lake City.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020