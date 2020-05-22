|
|
Dorothy Louise Nesheim Jerman
1929-2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Dorothy Louise Nesheim Jerman (1929 - 2020) passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020 at age 91 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 29, 1929. Dotty was the oldest child of Arnold Sigurd Nesheim and Olive Lorrinda Baker. She had two brothers, David and Donald who preceded her in death. Dorothy was raised in a loving family and lived her
childhood in Illinois, Iowa, Montana, and Utah. She graduated from South High School in Salt Lake City. She met her eternal sweetheart Harvey Ray Jerman at a high school dance. They were married July 19, 1946 and later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. This July would have been Harv and Dotty's 74th wedding anniversary. Dorothy had a firm testimony of the truthfulness of the gospel of Jesus Christ. She joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after she and Harv were married. She was the light of Harvey's life and he expressed his love to her daily. She had a vibrant personality that drew
people to her, as evidenced by her hundreds of friends. She always gave of herself, right up to the end of her life. Dorothy was known for her acts of service. She made gifts and meals for countless family members and friends, without any need of acknowledgement. She served as Jesus Christ did, with joy and love in her heart for everyone, especially her children and their
descendants. She held many callings in the church throughout the years, her favorite was serving as the Compassionate Service Leader. She held that position until she was 89 years old. She also served as PTA president while her children were in school. She worked as a secretary in Granite District
Elementary schools where she impacted the lives of many. She served with Harvey in the Lansing, Michigan Mission in charge of cars and apartments, for 18 months from March 1999 to September 2000. After returning home from their mission she served with Harv at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building.
Harv and Dotty had 7 children, Nancy (Tel Perez), David (Anne), Dianne (Glen Park), Steven (Teri), Roger (Kaleen), Tricia, and Annette (Scott Turville). They have 38 grandchildren, 3 of which preceded Dotty in death, 77 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild who will all miss their Granny dearly. She has two living sisters-in-law, Kathy Nesheim and Darlene
Jerman, several loving nieces and nephews, and many caring close friends. Her life has touched many. Graveside funeral services were held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Elysian Burial Gardens. Dorothy had a loving, giving heart. In lieu of flowers, please pay her kindness forward through an act of service to someone in need. Please visit her website at www.DorothyJerman.com and leave a photo or a tribute to her life.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 22, 2020