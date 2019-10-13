|
Dorothy (Dodie) Mae Kuehn Baertsch
1929 ~ 2019
On October 3, 2019, Dorothy (Dodie) Mae Kuehn Baertsch finished her time on this earth, quietly in her room in Bountiful, Utah to begin her eternal life with her departed family. She was born to Edna Natalie (Larson) and Otto Charles Kuehn on September 20, 1929 in Glasgow, Montana.
Dodie graduated from Glasgow High School in 1948. She worked at an ice cream shop, and as a clerk in a store for a time, until she met, and married her love, Dwight (Bud) Baertsch on June 7, 1950. She then began her lifelong career as wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Dorothy lived her life as a Christian and was a member of the Lutheran Church and loved her Savior. She was an avid bridge player and was in many bridge clubs, playing regularly with her friends. In her quiet time, she would read and do needlepoint. She loved, and was loved dearly by children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dodie was blessed to hold her new born great grand-baby and celebrated her 90th birthday with her family. She always will be remembered for being a lady with dignity and never failing to show kindness and love.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother, Richard Vislisel, her sisters Francis Marie Vislisel (Jones), Edna Rae Kuehn (Bogut) and Betty Gae Kuehn (Bachman). She is survived by their four children, Mrs. Robert Leaver (Catherine), David Dwight, John Richard (Stacie) and Mrs. Jeffrey Peterson (Elizabeth), 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
The family will have a private graveside service. The family would like to express their most humble gratitude, appreciation and love to the nurses and caregivers at Legacy House and a special thank you to Destiny, Angie and Kelsey. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019