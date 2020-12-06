1946 ~ 2020
Dorothy Mae (Crawford) Meyer, our beloved mother, sister, and friend passed away on the evening of November 27, 2020 from complications due to Parkinson's disease and Lewy Body Dementia.
Dorothy was born on September 20, 1946 to August Eugene Crawford and Wanda Lee (Racey) Crawford in Hoisington, Kansas. As a child, Dorothy frequently changed schools as her family moved between states to support her father's education and career. Dorothy excelled in her studies and graduated from Central High School in Aberdeen, South Dakota in 1964. Following her graduation from high school, Dorothy moved to Salt Lake City, Utah where she attended Westminster College. It was at Westminster that she met her first husband, Frederick Nelsen Meyer. On August 20, 1966, surrounded by family and friends, the couple married at St. Vincent's Church in Salt Lake City, Utah. While supporting Fred through medical school and then later completing her own education, the couple started their family and had three children; Jennifer Lynn Meyer, Torrance Alexander Meyer, and Jarrod Eugene Meyer. Dorothy and Fred later divorced in 1975. In 1973, Dorothy received her Bachelor's degree in mathematics and began her career at Hercules-ATK. It was at Hercules-ATK that she met her second husband, Frank Warr. Dorothy and Frank were married for ten years and divorced in 1986. After a 36 year career, Dorothy retired from Hercules-ATK in 2009 and enjoyed spending most of her retirement years among her family, friends, and pets.
Dorothy loved family trips to Yellowstone National Park, dinner nights, shopping, going to lunch and movies with her son Jarrod and spending time with her dear friend LaRae. Mom considered LaRae a sister and over their 50 year friendship, the two enjoyed crocheting, visiting, telling stories, traveling, and having "happy hour".
In September of 2017 our family made one of the toughest decisions we ever had to make. When mom's disease progressed to the point that living at home had become too dangerous, we moved her to the memory care facility at Canyon Creek. The amazing caregivers, med techs, and staff at Canyon Creek helped mom make some huge improvements. Their efforts gave us a couple more good years with mom for which our family will be eternally grateful. To Ibrahim, Paulina, Cal, and all of the phenomenal caregivers at Canyon Creek we will forever be in you debt for the love and care you gave mom.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her beautiful baby daughter Jenny, her mother Wanda, and her father August. Dorothy is survived by her children Tory (Shava) Meyer and Jarrod Meyer, siblings Dean (Nancy) Crawford, Don Crawford and Dixie Lampilla, and friends LaRae and Bart Hyde as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11 AM at the St. Vincent Catholic Church, 1375 Spring Lane, Salt Lake City, Utah 84117. A Viewing will be held on Monday, from 6-8 PM at the City View Mortuary, 1001 E 11th Ave. Salt Lake City, 84103. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Due to Covid, there will not be a luncheon to follow services.
Funeral arrangements are in care of Dalton-Hoopes Funeral Home. 435-884-3031. Online condolences and memories may be shared at daltonhoopes.com