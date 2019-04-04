|
|
Dorothy "Dottie" Marie Julian
1926 ~ 2019
Dorothy "Dottie" Marie Julian, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on March 29, 2019. Dorothy was born on April 9, 1926 to John Roderick and Juanita "Laura" Whitten. She later met her husband Earl W. Julian during WWII in San Francisco, they married on December 18, 1946 in Alameda County in Oakland, California. Then they moved to Salt Lake City, Utah. Together they had five sons Earl, Michael, Jeffrey, Steven & Kelly. Dorothy worked at Deseret Pharmaceutical for 20 years, as well as, Salt Lake County Assessor as a supervisor for 20 years before she retired.
Dorothy is survived by sons; Michael (Sharon), Jeffrey (Calene), Steven (Norma), and Kelly (Barbie), as well 7 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl as well as her son, Earl.
A special thank you to Kelly & Barbie, as well as, the entire staff of Beehive Home of Naples, Utah, Canyon Hospice in Vernal, Utah & Red Rock Medical in Vernal, Utah.
At mom's request, there will be no viewing. A Catholic Graveside Service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to Shriners Hospital or Catholic Services.
Online condolences may be left at www.aspenfh.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 4, 2019