Dorothy Patricia Parkin
1941 ~ 2020
Dorothy Patricia Parkin (79 years) peacefully returned home on April 2, 2020, with her sweetheart Hal C. Parkin by her side. Born and raised in Bountiful, UT, she was the only daughter of Arden Henry and Clara McGee. Pat met her Prince Charming on a blind date in April 1967. She knew she had found someone special and said "yes" when Hal proposed three months later on July 22. They were married November 10, 1967 and spent 52 years on earth dancing to their song, "Somewhere My Love" (Laura's Theme from Dr. Zhivago).
With her sweetheart, she was the mother of two daughters who were her whole world, Bonnie (Mont) Beckstead and Pamela (David) Swenson, eight grandchildren, and great grandson.
Pat loved being a teacher's aide to special needs children throughout Davis County. After retirement, she enjoyed volunteering at local schools and helped dozens of students with their reading.
Pat was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved her Savior and served in Primary, Young Women, and Relief Society. She was a dedicated Visiting Teacher and Ministering Sister. She is a great example of service and loving as our Savior loved. Those who had the privilege of visiting with her will miss her sweet smile and hugs. She always said, "I am a hugger" as she pulled you into her arms.
She was a talented crocheter and made hundreds of afghans, baby blankets, and a blessing dress for her granddaughter Kate. She loved her family fiercely and talked about them every chance she got. She will be missed by her sweetheart Hal as he listens to their song and ponders on the joyous years they were able to spend together, "Someday, we'll meet again my love; Someday, whenever the spring breaks through…God speed my love, till you are mine again."
A private family graveside service and interment were held at the Bountiful UT Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020