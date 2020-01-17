Home

Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
the Rosecrest 2nd ward
3101 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT
Dorothy "Dot" Platt

Dorothy "Dot" Platt, passed away on Jan, 15th 2020, at the age of 101.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19th from 6-8 pm at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah. Funeral services will be held Monday, Jan. 20th at 11:00 am at the Rosecrest 2nd ward, 3101 South 2300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah. A viewing will be held before the services at the same location from 9:30 - 10:30 am. For the full obituary and online condolences, please visit HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
