Dorothy "Dot" Platt, passed away on Jan, 15th 2020, at the age of 101.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19th from 6-8 pm at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah. Funeral services will be held Monday, Jan. 20th at 11:00 am at the Rosecrest 2nd ward, 3101 South 2300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah. A viewing will be held before the services at the same location from 9:30 - 10:30 am. For the full obituary and online condolences, please visit HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020