Dorothy "Torch" R. Stone
1937 ~ 2020
Dorothy 'TORCH' Renee Stone passed away peacefully Thursday November 19, 2020 at the age of 83 surrounded by family and friends at her home in Midvale, Utah.
Born in Alberta Canada, she was preceded in death by parents Wilford LeRoi Stone and Ada Nelson, brother Douglas and sister Barbara Lewis (Paul).
Survived by her spouse, Shawna Davis the love of her life for more than 20 years, sister Karryn and younger brother Stuart (Steve Boyington).
Torch was always the first to join the party and the last to leave. To meet Torch you were her friend from that day on. She would remember you and you remember her by one of her famous one-liners "they don't call me Torch for nothing".
The best and favorite saying "Love You, Mean It" will be missed by many family members and friends.
A viewing will be on Tuesday, Nov 24 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. To ensure compliance with current social distancing guidelines, we kindly ask that you call the funeral parlor at (801) 474-9119 to make a reservation between the hours of 10:00 am and 4:00 pm Monday through Saturday. The courtesy of wearing a mask is required. A celebration of her life will be postponed for another time. The family asks to keep her in your heart until we can celebrate with her again. Please share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
.