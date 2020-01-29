|
|
Dorothy Rebecca Cooper Rose
1920 ~ 2020
Dorothy C. Rose, beloved mother, passed away at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Washington, UT on January 22, 2020.
She was born November 29, 1920 to Harry William Cooper and Francis Rebecca Webb Cooper. Raised and lived in Logan, UT. Married Carroll DeLoye Rose on April 2, 1937 in Preston, ID and sealed in the Logan LDS Temple, June 6, 1945, a loving union of over 63 years. Carroll passed away June 6, 2000 and she missed him every hour of every day.
A longtime resident of Magna, UT, she retired from the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office as a criminal technician. She had additional careers at Tooele Army Depot and as a private nursing assistant. She served in the primary and proudly won a State High School Diving Championship.
Mom and Dad enjoyed a summer home in Island Park, ID and a winter home in St. George, UT. She loved nature, cooking, sewing, traveling, camping and fishing in Yellowstone with Dad.
Mom loved life and fought hard to live her 99 years to the fullest, fighting blindness and extended illnesses in her final years. She amazed everyone and was an example of strength and courage, a true hero and champion to all who knew her.
She leaves behind many great recipes, treasured crocheted blankets, fishing stories and lasting memories. She was a lady of great integrity, kindness, and honesty. She was funny and smart to the end and had a beautiful smile.
Survived by sons: DeLoye Carroll Rose, SLC, Terrel Lee Rose, SLC, and daughter Becky Lyn Sloan and her favorite son-in-law Dana P. Sloan, Washington, UT; 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 20 great-great-grandchildren; sister Joyce (Gaurth) Thompson, Providence, UT; numerous nieces; nephews; and many good friends. Preceded in death by her loving husband; her parents; siblings: Wall Cooper, Ira Cooper, and Gladys Burrell; and a granddaughter.
The family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the many family and friends who brought so much love and joy to her life. A special thank you to Advanced Health Care and Hospice, especially Julie, Rachel, and Bre for their loving care to Mom and our family, you truly blessed our lives.
Mom leaves a legacy of strength and love and she wanted her family and friends to know how much she loved each of you. She has come off the mountain for the last time to join Dad but together they will remain in the valley of our hearts forever and ever.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Rd, Taylorsville, UT. Friends and family may call Friday, January 31, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at McDougal's and Saturday prior to services, 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Interment, Hyrum City Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020