Dorothy S. Fortin
Nov 30, 1919 ~ June 26, 2019
Dorothy S. Fortin age 99, died June 26, 2019 in Bellevue, Washington.
Born November 30, 1919 in Butte Montana to William Otis Smith and Edna Bennetts Smith. Married October 25, 1947 to Robert (Bob) Fortin in Salt Lake City, Utah. Dorothy graduated from the University of Utah with a Bachelor degree and was a member of the Theta Phi Chapter of the Tri Delta. She retired from the Salt Lake City Board of Education after 20 years of service.
Being with her family was important to Dorothy so she moved to Washington following her husband Bob's death. We all enjoyed special family time with her for the last 14+ years of her life.
Survived by her children Greg (Susan) Fortin; Mark (Karen) Fortin; and Anne (Rick) Otta, all in the Seattle area; 4 grandchildren, Jill Nunez (Rick), Matthew Fortin (Carmela), Daniel Fortin and Lindsey Otta Zachary (Andrew); great-grandchildren, Alex and Gina Nunez, and Cole Fortin; she is also survived by her brother Robert Smith (Nancy) of Arizona.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Dorothy will be laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Cemetery following the services. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to , 1275 Fairfax Rd, SLC, UT 84103, or to Granger Christian Church, 3232 West 4100 South, West Valley City, UT 84119.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 7, 2019