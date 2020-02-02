|
|
Dorothy Christison
Jan 3, 1924 ~ Dec 7, 12019
Salt Lake City, UT- Dorothy T. Christison passed peacefully on the sunny morning of Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Born in Salt Lake City on January 3, 1924 to Sophus M.Thompson and Jesse Savage Thompson, she spent her youth in the Carbon County Coal Camp of Latuda, Utah. She vividly recalled living near the school in a two room company house, and the never ending task of helping her mother clean the coal dust from every wall and surface. She spoke of the sense of community and the fun, fearlessness, and creativity it took to live and thrive in a coal camp.
Dorothy worked at many jobs during her lifetime, but her chosen career was to be a wife and mother. It was not an accidental choice and one she honored and completely embraced. She married James O. Christison, the love of her life, on January 23,1948. They had three children, Claudia, Colleen, and Jim. While she was reserved and always a private person, she was a sweet, in charge, no nonsense, mom with high expectations of us all, including her grandchildren, Elizabeth and James.
Most of all she loved her family, but cooking, dining out, gardening, and hummingbirds also brought her joy. Mom loved to laugh and had the same ribald sense of humor we all have. She loved a good Western, and a little sex and violence in her PBS Masterpiece classics.
Dorothy was disgusted with all that age and illness were taking from her. She felt useless and unproductive but, unceasingly hopeful. She would often say, "Next week I will feel better," "Next week I will walk on the porch and get down the stairs," "Next week I will win the lottery."
We will miss her presence, but we will respectfully carry on as she wished us all to do with confidence, strength, and happiness.
Many thanks to Silverado Hospice for their concern and care in the last months of Dorothy's life.
Cremation has taken place. At her request, no services were held.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020