Doris May Brooks McGill
1927 - 2020
West Valley City, Utah-Doris May Brooks McGill passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020, at her son's home in West Valley City, Utah. She was born on January 8, 1927, in Salt Lake City, Utah to George Henry and Susannah Cox Brooks. She graduated from South High. She married Angus (Gus) Nielsen McGill on January 22, 1946, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Mom enjoyed fishing, golfing, and trailer trips with her grandchildren. She loved to crochet and her favorite was crocheting dish clothes. If you ever asked her about crocheting, she would tell you "she was the best hooker in town". She is survived by her son, Alan Neil (Jean) McGill, 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Kristyne Hansen; son-in-law, Brent Hansen; brothers, Jack Joe, George (Shorty); granddaughters, Amanda and Briney; and great-granddaughter, Anastasia.
A special thanks to First Choice Home Health & Hospice, especially Dawn and Sariah for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Primary Children's Hospital.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 2:00 at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 South Highland Drive. Livestreaming will be available at www.facebook.com/wasatchlawnmemorial at 2:00 pm
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 28, 2020