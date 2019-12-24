Home

Dorvin Don Rose Sr.
1935 - 2019
Sandy, UT-Dorvin Don Rose Sr., age 84, peacefully passed away in his home on December 22, 2019 in Sandy, UT. He was born November 24, 1935 in Salt Lake City, UT to Gerald Sr. and Ruth Rose. Don graduated from West High School. He proudly served our country as a Non-Commissioned Officer in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged at the end of his tour. He married Maryln Farnes October 4, 1958. They were sealed as an eternal family in the Salt Lake Temple on July 5, 1965.
He is survived by his children Kathy, Jane, Dorvin Jr., Daniel, Patricia, Robert, Sandi, and David; brother Gary, and sister Betty Jean McKean.
He is preceded in death by his wife Maryln, parents Gerald Sr. & Ruth, brothers Gerald Jr., James, Larrence, and Jack.
An evening viewing will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the Midvalley 7th Ward, 1211 E 7800 S, Sandy, UT. The funeral service will take place Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 12:00 PM with a viewing one hour prior, all at the Midvalley 7th Ward. Interment is to follow funeral services at Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT. To see the full obituary, please visit www.memorialutah.com/obituaries
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
